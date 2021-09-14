Coronavirus: Erie County reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 13.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 23,753, with 497 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Get tested for COVID-19:

Tuesdays at BTW Center & UPMC

Wednesdays at Quality of Life Learning Center & LECOM

Thursdays at MLK Center & Allegheny Health Network/Highmark

According to the CDC, Erie County is currently listed as having a high rate of transmission with a 9.68% positivity rate.

The CDC recommends everyone in counties with substantial to high transmission rates wear masks indoors.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, wearing a mask that covers the mouth and nose has been proven to reduce the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Studies on the effects of wearing masks have proved that there is no change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels when people wear cloth and surgical masks while resting and exercising.

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinics (no insurance needed, walk-ups welcome):

Thursday, Sept. 16, 5 to 7 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

Monday, Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mercyhurst University North East Campus, 16 W. Division St., North East

Thursday, Sept. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie

Monday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion

Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

