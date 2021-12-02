Coronavirus: Erie County reports pandemic’s highest one-day total of new cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 335 new positive cases of COVID-19 for Dec. 1.

According to communications specialist Walter Ang of the county Department of Health, this is the highest single-day total recorded in the county since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The previous high was 325 new cases reported last month on Nov. 18.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 36,275, with 593 total deaths.

According to the Health Department, the public is strongly discouraged from hosting or attending gatherings if positive for COVID-19, exhibiting its symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has contracted the virus.

Get Vaccinated

Free COVID vaccinations are available for Erie County residents 5 and older. You can get vaccinated:

Friday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastside YMCA, 2101 Nagle Rd., Erie

For schedule of local vaccination sites, click HERE.

Find vaccines near you:

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Tested

Free COVID-19 testing is currently available:

Thursday, Dec. 2, 4 to 7 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie Monday, Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard

at Saint John the Evangelist Parish Banquet & Conference Center, 1001 Main St. East, Girard Thursday, Dec. 9, 4 to 7 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

Masking

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found HERE.

