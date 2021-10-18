Coronavirus: Erie County reports three-day total of 414 new cases; 5 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 414 new cases of COVID-19, along with 5 new deaths.

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 28,113, with 525 total deaths since March 2020.

Case totals from the weekend:

Day Positive cases reported 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 16 116 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15 156 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 17 142

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, between Jan. 1 and Oct. 4, 2021 in Pennsylvania:

93% of COVID-19-related deaths were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

93% of reported hospitalizations with COVID-19 as the primary diagnosis or cause of admission were in unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or unknown vaccination status individuals.

91% of reported COVID-19 cases were in unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people.

Masking order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Monday, Oct. 18, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Sisters of Saint Joseph Neighborhood Network Soup Kitchen, Saint Paul Community Center, 453 W. 16th St., Erie

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Get Tested

Thursday, Oct. 21, 5 to 8 p.m. Iroquois High School, 4301 Main St., Erie

Visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information for the full schedule of upcoming mobile testing clinics and other testing sites.

