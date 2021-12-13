Coronavirus: Erie County reports three-day total of 551 new cases; county school mask order remains in effect

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Erie County is reporting a three-day total of 551 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total in the county to 38,514 with 621 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

New cases:

Date Positive cases reported Dec. 12 118 Dec. 11 140 Dec. 10 293

Masking order

County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health announced Monday the universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County will remain in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found at eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/community-resources.

Dahlkemper stated in a news release, “The goal is to keep students in school for in-person learning, which is better for most students’ development and allows their adult family members, guardians or caretakers to go to work, which helps our economy.”

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

“The Erie County Department of Health’s aim is to prevent injury, illness, disease and premature death in the community,” stated Melissa Lyon, director of the health department. “We ask the Erie County community to support these goals. Keeping ourselves and our loved ones healthy and safe from this vaccine-preventable disease is a continuing effort.”

Get Vaccinated

text ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

Visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine or yourerie.com/health/coronavirus/your-local-vaccine-hq/ for more information on getting vaccinated.

Get Tested

Thursday, Dec. 16, 4 to 7 p.m. at Mill Village Fire Department, 14408 N. Main St., Waterford

Stay home, inform close contacts

Community members who test positive should inform their close contacts. Even if they do not have symptoms, those who have COVID-19 and those identified as their close contacts should cooperate with all public health recommendations, including staying home or quarantine, to prevent the spread of infection to others. For guidance on quarantine, call the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.