Coronavirus: Erie County reports three-day total of 594 new cases; 9 new deaths

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 594 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 new deaths as of Dec. 5.

New cases reported in Erie County:

Day Positive cases reported Dec. 5 172 Dec. 4 178 Dec. 3 244

The cumulative total in the county now stands at 37,138 with 602 total deaths.

A free mobile vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Center — 2021 E 20th St, Erie.

For a full schedule of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine. Not all locations can offer COVD-19 vaccines to children 5 to 11 years old. Call ahead to check availability.

Get Tested

Thursday, Dec. 9, 4 to 7 p.m. at Greene Township Municipal Building, 9333 Tate Rd., Erie

Masking order

A universal indoor masking order for all public and private pre-schools, primary and secondary schools in Erie County is in effect until further notice. A copy of the order can be found at eriecountypa.gov/covid-19.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

