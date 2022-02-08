Coronavirus: State continues to see decrease in case numbers

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 5,487 cases statewide for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6.

“Weekly COVID-19 trends in Pennsylvania are continuing to move in the right direction,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “Continuing this trend requires a combination of simple prevention measures, personal responsibility and prompt action. Get vaccinated and boosted; wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status; get tested and stay home when you don’t feel well; and seek appropriate treatment when you’re sick.”

According to the DOH, for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6:

The daily average number of cases was 5,487.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 7 was 25.8 percent lower than on Jan. 31. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 20.1% and 17.1%, respectively.

Approximately 17.3% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

27.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

As of Monday, Feb. 7, 75.9% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

122,642 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 50,215 booster doses administered in the past week. 16,067 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 25.3% compared to the previous week.

