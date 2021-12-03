Coronavirus: State reports 10,127 new covid cases, 97 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,127 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, bringing the statewide total 1,763,796.

The department is also reporting 97 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 33,746 deaths.

Currently, there are 3,928 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 837 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Dec. 2, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Dec. 2, 69.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated July 9 and Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 15,557,620 total vaccine doses, including 1,627,148 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

199,803 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,664,274 people are fully vaccinated; with 75,612 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 37,400 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

There are 291,533 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 68,507 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 50,779 cases among employees, for a total of 119,286 at 1,671 facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 15,160 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

To date, 5,922,537 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

