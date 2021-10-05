Coronavirus: State reports 4,019 new cases of COVID-19; 80 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,019 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,453,387.

The department is also reporting 80 new deaths, for a statewide total of 29,611 deaths.

There are 2,882 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 682 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 24 – Sept. 30 stood at 9.1%.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 9.9 times greater this year than in 2020.

Between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28, 2020, there were a total of 745 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,352 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Oct. 4, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Oct. 4, 69.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,900,165 total vaccine doses, including 185,318 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Tuesday, Oct. 5.

6,237,934 people are fully vaccinated; with 27,437 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 25,300 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Sullivan County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

There are 228,437 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 76,862 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,384 cases among employees, for a total of 93,246.

Approximately 31,235 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,508,538 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

