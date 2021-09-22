Coronavirus: State reports 4,394 new cases of COVID-19; 66 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,394 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,392,266.

The department is also reporting 66 new deaths, for a total of 28,998 deaths statewide.

There are 2,421 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 609 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 10 – Sept. 16 stood at 8.9%.

A comparison of cases among school-aged children between 5-18 for September 8 to 14, 2021 and 2020 shows the number of cases in the age group this year is 11.5 times greater the same timeframe in 2020.

Between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, 2020, there were a total of 630 COVID-19 cases in the age group compared to Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, 2021, when there were 7,218 cases in the same age group.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Tuesday, Sept. 21, 67.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,621,080 total vaccine doses, including 70,459 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Wednesday, Sept. 22.

6,878,087 people are fully vaccinated; with 19,951 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 15,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

There are 217,838 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 75,738 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,241 cases among employees, for a total of 91,979.

Approximately 30,870 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,364,459 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

