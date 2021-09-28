Coronavirus: State reports 5,429 new cases of COVID-19; 75 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,429 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,420,478.

The department is also reporting 75 new deaths, for a statewide total of 29,226 deaths.

There are 2,778 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 666 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17 – Sept. 23 stood at 8.9%.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18-years-old) is 12.2 times greater this year than in 2020.

Between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2020, there were a total of 650 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,928 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 27, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Monday, Sept. 27, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 12,713,634 total vaccine doses, including 97,983 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 28.

6,193,136 people are fully vaccinated; with 6,967 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

There are 222,980 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 76,176 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 16,277 cases among employees, for a total of 92,453.

Approximately 31,002 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,432,320 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

