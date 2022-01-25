Coronavirus: State reports daily average of 15,294 cases for Jan. 17-23; 75.3% of Pa. adults fully vaccinated

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 15,294 cases statewide for the week of Jan. 17-23, 2022.

“Although we are seeing a slight decrease in the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases, it is much too early to let down our guard,” Klinepeter stated. “What we have seen during previous surges is that hospitalizations remain high for a couple of weeks after case counts start to decline. That means that our frontline healthcare workers need our continued support and a commitment to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear masks in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status and get tested when appropriate.”

According to the DOH, for the week of Jan. 17-23:

The daily average number of cases was 15,294.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 24 was 12.8 percent lower than on Jan. 17. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 16.1% and 14.2%, respectively. Approximately 27.8% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients. 31.3% of all ventilators statewide are in use.



The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

As of Monday, Jan. 24, 75.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

382,064 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 272,327 booster doses administered in the past week. 22,076 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

38.5% increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

Click here for more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.