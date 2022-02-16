Coronavirus: State reports daily average of 3,695 cases Feb. 7-13

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 3,695 cases statewide for the week of Feb. 7 – Feb. 13.

“The latest post-vaccination, often called breakthrough, data continues to prove the science that getting up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations is effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.

In Pennsylvania, from January 2021 through Feb. 11, 2022:

71 percent of reported COVID-19 cases,

83 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and

80 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths were in unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, individuals.

According to the DOH, for the week of Feb. 7 – Feb. 13:

The daily average number of cases was 3,695.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Feb. 14 was 25.6 percent lower than on Feb. 7. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state rose to 21% and 19%, respectively.

Approximately 12.7% of all staffed adult ICU beds are COVID-19 patients.

26.6% of all ventilators statewide are in use.

“The post-vaccination percentages we are seeing here are on par with those in other states,” Klinepeter said, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that national COVID-19 hospitalization data for December show that unvaccinated adults ages 50-64 were 45-times more likely to be hospitalized; people 65 and over were 51-times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

“Pennsylvania and national data show that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective for preventing hospitalizations and deaths, even as more post-vaccination cases occur in the context of more transmissible variants and more residents getting vaccinated,” Klinepeter said. “I encourage everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.”

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates, except Sullivan and Northampton counties.

As of Monday, Feb. 14, 76.1% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

109,327 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 40,041 booster doses administered in the past week. 18,008 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

The total number of vaccines administered dropped by 10.9% compared to the previous week.

Click here for more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.