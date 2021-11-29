Coronavirus: State reports daily average of 5,325 new cases over holiday weekend

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a daily average over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday of 5,325 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, Nov. 28, the statewide total is at 1,731,154.

The department is also reporting a daily average of 41 new deaths between 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, for a statewide total of 33,308 deaths.

Currently, there are 3,593 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 816 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients has increased. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19 – Nov. 25 stood at 12.1%.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 28, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 28, 68.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 15,306,281 total vaccine doses, including 1,500,282 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

159,196 total pediatric vaccines doses (ages 5-11) have been administered.

6,612,734 people are fully vaccinated; with 166,538 vaccinations administered since Nov. 23 and a seven-day moving average of more than 41,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

There are 284,044 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 68,068 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 50,023 cases among employees, for a total of 118,091 at 1,668 facilities in all 67 counties.

To date, 5,903,734 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

