Coronavirus: State reports four-day total of 14,001 covid cases; 73.2% of Pa. adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, that there were 14,001 new positive cases of COVID-19.

The statewide cumulative case count also includes 15,414 reinfection cases from the 66 counties outside of Philadelphia County, including older cases which occurred throughout the course of the pandemic.

The statewide cumulative case count is now 1,648,285.

According to the DOH, the 15,414 reinfection cases are being included, because the national case definition was revised in 2021 and is being implemented in Pennsylvania this month. Under the new national definition, an individual who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart would be counted more than once. Before the national definition update, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia were reporting positive individuals only once. Reinfection cases for Philadelphia County were reported on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The department is also reporting between 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, there were 132 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 32,411 deaths statewide.

There are 2,694 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 614 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 5 – Nov. 11 stood at 10.3%.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 14, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Nov. 14, 73.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 14,638,258 total vaccine doses, including 1,146,079 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots).

6,540,667 people are fully vaccinated; with 155,257 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 48,100 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

There are 266,905 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 66,911 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 48,256 cases among employees, for a total of 115,167.

Approximately 32,833 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,819,107 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

