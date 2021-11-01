Coronavirus: State reports two-day total of 7,480 new cases; 71.9% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,564,939.

DOH will share another two-day report Tuesday.

Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, there were 78 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 31,455 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide.

There are 2,754 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 653 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to decrease. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 22 – Oct. 28 decreased to 8.8%.

The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is nearly four times greater this year than in 2020.

Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 26, 2020, there were a total of 1,368 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 5,238 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Oct. 31, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Oct. 31, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated Oct. 27 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated and account for the additional doses administered to residents in each county outside of Philadelphia. Demographic data associated with the vaccinations was also updated. The updates are part of the department’s continuous work to improve the quality of data and statistical reporting to ensure the public has the most accurate and up-to-date information. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 13,909,429 total vaccine doses, including 721,443 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immunocompromised individuals and booster shots), as of Monday, Nov. 1

6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated; with 125,043 vaccinations administered since Friday and a seven-day moving average of more than 44,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania except Philadelphia County are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

There are 250,582 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 79,611 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 17,339 cases among employees, for a total of 96,950.

Approximately 32,537 of total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 5,720,638 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

