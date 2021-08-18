County Executive to hold COVID-19 briefing today

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will hold a live COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. today (Wednesday).

JET 24 will host the briefing live on television, and YourErie.com will stream live in real time.

Joining Dahlkemper for the briefing will be:

Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health

Sviatlana Sirash, MD, pediatrician

Ravi Chekka, MD, pediatrician

Brad Whitman, executive director of Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5

