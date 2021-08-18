County Executive to hold COVID-19 briefing today

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will hold a live COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. today (Wednesday).
JET 24 will host the briefing live on television, and YourErie.com will stream live in real time.
Joining Dahlkemper for the briefing will be:
- Melissa Lyon, director of the Erie County Department of Health
- Sviatlana Sirash, MD, pediatrician
- Ravi Chekka, MD, pediatrician
- Brad Whitman, executive director of Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5
