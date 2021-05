The COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and events have officially been lifted!

Earlier this month, Governor Tom Wolf announced that businesses, events and venues are allowed to return to 100% capacity starting Monday, May 31.

However this doesn’t mean the end of the mask mandate in the commonwealth.

The current order requires masks for unvaccinated and partially-vaccinated people to stay in place until June 28th, or when 70% of Pa. is fully vaccinated — whichever happens first.