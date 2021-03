Efforts to vaccinate those in Erie’s underserved communities continues.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will take place this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Center.

The vaccinations will be for those in the inner city and most vulnerable population who fall under the 1A category.

More than 600 first doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be given.

People can call their neighborhood center to get on the list for Sunday’s vaccination clinic.