COVID-19 vaccination phase in Pennsylvania to make a big move on April 13th

The COVID-19 vaccination phase in Pennsylvania will make a big move on April 13th.

Governor Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 task force announced that effective April 13th all Pennsylvania adults will be eligible to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The governor stated that we need to maintain acceleration of the vaccine rollout, especially as case counts and hospitalization rates have increased.

The governor also said that this further accelerated plan will move Pennsylvanians much closer to the goal of vaccinating as quickly and equitably as possible.