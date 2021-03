FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available to veterans of all ages who are enrolled and receiving care at the Erie VAMC or one of the community-based outpatient clinics (Ashtabula, Crawford, McKean, Venango, and Warren).

Eligible Veterans can call 814-868-8661 (press 2) to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

The VAMC says veterans will be offered the vaccine that is appropriate and available at the time of the appointment.

Click here for the latest Erie VAMC COVID-19 vaccine updates.