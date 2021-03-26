COVID-19 vaccine clinic underway at Erie Insurance Arena; appointments still available

Efforts to vaccinate members of the Erie community continue today at the Erie Insurance Arena.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, roughly 2,000 vaccines will be administered to members of the Erie community eligible in Phase 1A.

One official from Saint Vincent Hospital says in the beginning of the vaccine roll out it was difficult to plan these larger clinics.

They say now, with a steady supply of doses from the state, clinics are getting easier to plan.

“At least for the next month that our supply is going to be consistent, it makes planning of these events much more feasible because we know what supply we’ll receive. Up until this point, the supply has not been as consistent or we haven’t known far enough in advance to be able to plan these types of events,” said Stephen Henderson, Director of Pharmacy, AHN Saint Vincent.

Open appointments for today’s clinic are still available. Visit ahn.org to schedule your vaccine appointment.