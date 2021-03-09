COVID-19 vaccine clinics for local teachers begin this weekend

Educators across Erie County will be receiving COVID-19 vaccines as soon as Saturday, March 13.

The clinics will run from Saturday to Thursday March 18th at the North West Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 — 252 Waterford Street in Edinboro.

The Executive Director Brad Whitman says staff from Intermediate Unit 5 are working with school districts to schedule 3,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines over this six day period.

Whitman says another vaccine clinic is happening this Saturday at the Bayfront Convention Center for teachers who qualify for Phase 1A — with approximately 700 vaccinations being administered.

“We have been communicating on a daily basis, meeting on a weekly basis with the Erie County Department of Health and I can honestly say that all of our superintendents are doing what is right for their students, their staff and their communities,” said Brad Whitman, Executive Director, Northwest Tri County IU.

