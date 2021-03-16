Department of Health: All vaccine appointments for those eligible under Phase 1A should be scheduled by the end of March

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced that all vaccine appointments for those eligible under Phase 1A should be scheduled by the end of March.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam signed an updated order Tuesday, making March 31 the date by which all vaccine providers should have Phase 1A-eligible Pennsylvanians’ vaccine appointments scheduled.

“This order requires vaccine providers to use all reasonable efforts to meet this goal by the end of the month,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “Providers also are encouraged to consider other barriers to vaccination, such as transportation issues, and tackle those so that our most vulnerable can most easily access the vaccine.”

“When scheduling appointments, providers should think through an equity lens and be aware of times or days that may be easier for different populations to get their vaccination,” she said.

All providers that require and request second doses of vaccine will receive them so that people can return to their original provider to get their second dose.

This week, Pennsylvania vaccine providers will be receiving a total of 278,670 first/single doses and 242,270 second doses of vaccine.

From December 2020 through March 20, the state has been allocated nearly 4.7 million vaccine doses from the federal government.

To date, providers in the 66 counties under the Department of Health’s vaccine plan have administered 3,835,484 doses, including vaccinating more than 1.1 million people over age 65.

“Later this month, Pennsylvania anticipates receiving an increase in vaccine first doses,” Acting Sec. Beam said. “Once we have everyone in Phase 1A scheduled, we will be working closely with vaccine providers and county leaders to set up community vaccination clinics and to vaccinate frontline workers.

“This aggressive plan is designed to meet the goals outlined Friday by Governor Tom Wolf and members of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force to get everyone in Phase 1A scheduled, vaccinate workers in targeted industries and then move to have everyone who wishes to be vaccinated eligible by May 1,” Acting Secretary Beam said.