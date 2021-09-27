Department of Health: Booster shots of Pfizer vaccine now available for eligible adults

Harrisburg, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are now available for eligible adults, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday.

Following approval by the federal government, booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine are immediately available for those six months after the completion of their Pfizer vaccine and who meet the following requirements:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine,

people aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine,

people aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks, and

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The DOH recommends those 18-49 with an underlying medical condition or those with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional settings to consult their healthcare provider on their personal circumstances before scheduling an appointment.

“Vaccine providers in Pennsylvania are ready to administer a booster dose of Pfizer to folks who are eligible and already fully vaccinated with Pfizer,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “While COVID-19 cases are increasing across the commonwealth, it is vitally important that individuals understand that the vaccine continues to be highly effective against severe illness from the COVID-19 virus – including the highly transmissive Delta variant. People who are eligible to receive a booster dose of Pfizer will benefit from additional protection.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Acting Secretary Beam signed an order to ensure that vaccine providers were prepared to start scheduling COVID-19 booster shots upon CDC authorization.

“Please await further public health guidance regarding booster doses for individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for their primary series,” Beam said. “In addition to being ready for boosters, providers continue to administer first and second vaccinations to Pennsylvanians every day. Being fully vaccinated provides the best protection against COVID-19 for you, your loved ones and your neighbors.”

For more information and to find vaccines near you, visit Your Local Vaccine HQ