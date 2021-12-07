Dept. of Health: 69.8% of residents 18 and older vaccinated against COVID-19

HARRISBURG — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provided a weekly COVID-19 update as of Monday, Dec. 6.

“The Department of Health continues to adapt as the COVID-19 global pandemic approaches the two-year mark,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We are continuing to provide daily updates on vaccinations, cases, hospitalizations and deaths online in a variety of interactive dashboards to help residents understand how this virus is affecting people around them.”

According to the CDC, as of Monday, Dec. 6, 69.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated in all 67 counties.

If you want to receive the vaccine, click HERE to schedule an appointment with a vaccine provider.

Outside of Philadelphia, which is in a separate vaccine jurisdiction, within the 66 counties:

421,893 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, including: 207,909 booster doses administered in the past week. 75,825 pediatric doses administered in the past week.

47.2 percent increase in vaccines administered from previous week.

Here is a statewide summary of COVID-19 trends from Monday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 5:

The daily average number of cases was 7,338.

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 6 was 9% higher than on Nov. 29. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 15.5% and 11%, respectively.

There have been 654 deaths attributed to COVID-19 identified in the Pennsylvania death registry in the past 7 days, with 66% occurring in people 70 years and older.

“One of the things we have learned over the past 21 months is that following trends over a week or longer provides a clearer picture of what is happening,” said Secretary Beam. “To help people better understand, our team will continue to update the various dashboards on a daily basis and we will shift from a daily news release of numbers, to a seven-day reporting of important trends.”

To see the Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, click HERE. For the vaccine dashboard, click HERE.

The department also provides a dashboard, showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes such as case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

For more information on the Department of Health’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.