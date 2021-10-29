Dept. of Health extends free COVID-19 testing site in Warren

WARREN – On Thursday, the Department of Health announced they are extending the free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing site in Warren.

The site in Centre County will also be extended, while new sites in Bradford, Fayette, Susquehanna and Somerset Counties will open next month.

“The fight against COVID-19 is not over as highly contagious variants continue spreading,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus.

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Beam continued.

Testing in Warren County is available at Warren State Hospital, 677 Hospital Drive Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 12. The hospital asks that anybody who wants a test enter from North State street.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

If fully vaccinated Pennsylvanians experience symptoms, or come into contact with someone who has COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises getting tested 3-5 days after exposure, even if the person has no symptoms. The CDC also advises wearing a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until your test result is negative. If the result were to be positive, the CDC advises isolating for 10 days.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals ages three and older from any county. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is 48-to-72-hours for Guthrie and one to three days after testing for AMI.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result.

Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.

Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map HERE. Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to discuss the possibility of setting up a pop-up testing site.

