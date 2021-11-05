Doctors at UPMC Pittsburgh say COVID-19 vax pregnancy rumors are ‘myth’

UPMC doctors in Pittsburgh say there are some dangerous myths going around about COVID-19 when it comes to pregnancy.

During a news conference held at Magee Women’s Hospital on Friday, doctors said rumors about the COVID vaccine being extremely dangerous for pregnant women simply aren’t true.

They added that data shows that hundreds of pregnant women who received the COVID shots delivered healthy babies without any apparent harm to mother or child.

Meanwhile, women who are not vaccinated have a 10 times higher risk of severe illness or death due to a COVID infection.

“The often mentioned but completely unsubstantiated concerns about COVID-19 vaccines causing either miscarriages or other problems with their pregnancy or causing problems getting pregnant is a complete myth, plain and simple,” said Dr. Richard Beigi of the Magee Women’s Hospital.

To stay healthy, doctors suggest people continue to wear a mask, get the COVID vaccine if you haven’t and get on a mitochondria antibody program if you do become infected.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.