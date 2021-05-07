DOH transitions to interactive tool to help you find vaccine providers near you

What is a vaccine passport, and will I need one? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced today the transition to a interactive vaccine provider tool.

Beginning Friday, May 7, you can visit Vaccines.gov to find COVID-19 vaccine providers near you.

“Our goal is to make it quick and easy for people to get vaccinated and to help overcome any hesitancy,” Acting Secretary Beam said. “We know that some people may be looking for a certain brand of vaccine or want to know which locations have vaccine in stock. This transition provides the best information to Pennsylvanians who want to get vaccinated as we work to reach at least 70 percent of adults vaccinated.”

Vaccines.gov, also known as Vaccine Finder, is a free, online service developed by Boston Children’s Hospital, the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that provides the latest vaccine availability for those eligible at providers and pharmacies across the United States.

“We believe that access to this next level of information will help people as they make the decision to get vaccinated,” said Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “We recognize that it is critical for us to meet people where they are and ensure getting vaccinated is a quick process. We are working with local county leaders, influencers, medical professionals, and trusted messengers to ensure that our efforts represent the diversity of our communities as well as to provide the hyper local approach to addressing anyone’s concerns about the vaccine.”

This transition to Vaccine Finder for Pennsylvania also ensures that all vaccine providers in Pennsylvania display on Apple Maps. Users can find nearby COVID-19 vaccination locations from the search bar in Apple Maps by selecting COVID-19 Vaccines in the Find Nearby menu or by asking Siri, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”

Google Maps and Facebook are also using Vaccines.gov as the source of the information being displayed as people search for a location where they can get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, text your zip code to GETVAX (438829) for English, or VACUNA (822862) for Spanish and receive three possible vaccination sites in your area with phone numbers to call for an appointment.

