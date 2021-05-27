Dozens of Erie County children selected for Pfizer vaccine clinical trial

The new Pfizer vaccine trial will include dozens of children from Erie County.

A clinical trial for the vaccine will begin Tuesday, June 1st and end mid-June at the Allegheny Health Network’s Health and Wellness pavilion.

At least 40 AHN Saint Vincent underage patients would be part of the trial.

Erie County, along with the other 100 sites across the nation was selected by Pfizer for the trial. This means at least 4,000 children ages 6 months to 11 years will participate in the study.

“Pfizer would use this result from our study in Erie along with centers across the country and Pfizer will take that data and send it to the FDA. The FDA would then give the green light.” said Greg Morosky, President of Square One Clinical Research.

“Before we could say it’s working in the older kids and the adults, we need to do trials to make sure it is safe and effective in children.” said Dr. Anne Zomcik, Pediatrician.