Edinboro University teams up with Walmart for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Edinboro University is teaming up with Walmart for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening today until 7:30 p.m.

At the Sports and Recreation Center on Edinboro University’s campus, Walmart pharmacists are administering the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic is open to all students, employees, and community members ages 16 and older.

One Walmart representative said that they’ve been planning this clinic for weeks to get more people in the community vaccinated.

“We really want to partner with Edinboro University. It makes it convenient and accessible. We are right here in the convenience, right? If you have time today you can come on by, see a Walmart pharmacist and get your immunization. There’s no appointment necessary and if you have time today, come get it.” said Erica Streyle, Market Health and Wellness Director at Walmart.

If you are in the Edinboro area and you have yet to receive a COVID vaccine you can head to the sports arena on Edinboro’s campus and receive one tonight before 7:30 p.m.