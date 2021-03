Efforts to vaccinate teachers and school staff in Pennsylvania are ahead of schedule.

More than 83,000 people have already received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine nearly two weeks after Governor Wolf and the COVID-19 Taskforce announced the special initiative.

The state secured 13,000 more doses last week and will request another 13,000 this week.

The majority of educators and staff who wish to receive a vaccination will have been vaccinated by the end of the month.