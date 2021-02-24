Erie County COVID update reports low case numbers and vaccine increase

The Erie County COVID update reported lower case numbers this week.

The county executive said that the community should continue with the mitigation efforts.

Here is more on where Erie County stands in terms of vaccine distribution.

Medical professionals from AHN and UPMC said that Erie County has been receiving more vaccines from the state.

Medical professionals said that they have a plan for vaccine appointments for the next two weeks.

However, the state recently notified hospitals across the commonwealth that they could see a decrease in the amount of Moderna vaccine as bad weather across the country has delayed vaccine shipments.

LECOM Health a Moderna vaccine administrator will continue with scheduled clinics this week. However they could see a decrease in first doses from the state in weeks to come.

This supply shortage does not apply to Pfizer product which AHN St. Vincent and UPMC regularly use.

“Hospitals and other providers received notification from the state that there will be a decrease in distribution of first dose ones we don’t know exactly what that means for Erie County, but the state is trying to address the issue of does two supply,” said Christopher Clark, President of AHN St. Vincent.

At the Meadville Medical Center, there were issues with missing doses last week as well as this week as well. The state is working on regulating supply.