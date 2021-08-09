Erie County Department of Health announces free mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The Erie County Department of Health is continuing to take the fight against the spread of COVID-19 mobile.

The department of health announced that beginning this Saturday August 14th, a mobile clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at no charge.

To make things easier, no insurance is required and no appointment is necessary.

The event on Saturday will take place during the Erie Pride Picnic held at the rotary pavilion at Presque Isle State Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

