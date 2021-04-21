Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper continues to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dahlkemper said that too many young people have the virus and may be spreading it.

Right now everyone ages 16 and older can get the vaccine in Erie County.

Appointments are available across the county. Many of these appointments are walk-in appointments.

The vaccine is free to everyone and insurance is not required.

The County Executive has a strong message to those who are not getting vaccinated.

“Your family needs you to get vaccinated. Your local businesses and organizations need you to get vaccinated. Our schools need you to get vaccinated. In fact our entire community needs you yo get vaccinated,” said Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper stresses that nobody under the age of 16 can get the vaccine.

“So by getting the vaccine, if you are 16 or older, you are actually protecting our children, allowing our schools to stay open,” said Dahlkemper.

Dahlkemper said that most school districts have had to shut down at some point because of the number of positive cases.

Erie County Health Department workers are in constant talks with federal authorities over the migrant children in Summit Township.

The county has received 12 reported cases at the facility, but there are another 21 cases that have not been reported.

Char Berringer with the County Health Department said that it’s assumed most of them have not gotten childhood immunization.

“Based on the sites staff experience with similar settings, the measles and mumps and chicken pox vaccine has been prioritized to be administered first,” said Charlotte Berringer from the Erie County Health Department.

The county executive also encourages you to get tested if you have not gotten a shot yet and you have symptoms.

The county health department mobile testing will be in various places this week.