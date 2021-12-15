WATCH LIVE: Erie County Executive to hold final COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday afternoon

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper will hold her last COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Since the first case of covid-19 was reported in Erie County in March of 2020, Dahlkemper has held frequent press conferences to address the pandemic locally.

Dahlkemper and health department officials decided the public should be informed about the number of cases and ways to stay safe. Also, medical experts urged Erie residents to stay home when they could and wear masks in public.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 621 Erie County residents have died of covid. And the number continues to increase, according to health care professionals.

The final press briefing during Dahlkemper’s administration will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday, and will be streamed live in the player above.