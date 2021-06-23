Erie County government officials hold news conference to get the message out about the low vaccine rate in the county

Erie County government officials hold a news conference to get the message out about the low vaccine rate in the county.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and Health Department Director Melissa Lyon said that there is still risk to catching the virus, especially who individuals who are not vaccinated.

Lyon said that some of the reason is due to people feeling they are not at risk to get COVID as case rates continue to drop.

Lyon shared plans on incorporating the mobile vaccine unit to attend events in Erie to increase the number of people getting vaccinated.

“We are going to continue to offer vaccines with the mobile unit in conjunction with the events that are happening in other areas of the community that have invited us to come and give the vaccine and will continue to give out well informed information from individuals at those events to answer questions,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of Erie County Department of Health.

Officials said that the best thing to do right now is if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 is to get tested, and if you have not done so yet get vaccinated.

