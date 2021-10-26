Erie County Health Department and MCIC hope to reach 50% vaccination rate in 16503 area

The outreach continues this week to improve vaccine rates, especially in the least vaccinated corners in the city.

The lowest rate happens to be in the 16503 area. Here is more on what still needs to be done.

The newest numbers are just 32.3% of the population in that particular area has been vaccinated.

The hope of minority leaders and the Health Department is to reach at least 50%, and they are confident about the progress.

The Erie County Health Department has set its mobile truck in the 16503 area. It’s time they said to get down to business to raise vaccination rates with the help of the Minority Community Investment Coalition.

“I wanted to do everything I can to protect me and my family,” said Dorothy Archivod, 81-year-old Resident.

This 81-year-old resident, along with many others, came to either get the Pfizer booster or their first dose of the Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer vaccine.

“You have to think about other people too. Even in your family, even in your community churches also if you catch it then spread it to somebody else,” said Archivod.

The MCIC has been finding ways to reach out to the community and as you can see some are showing up to keep themselves and others safe.

“The elderly population, those that are frontline workers, those that are immune compromised, they’re eager and anxious and actually wanting and seeking the booster vaccine,” said Bernice Green, Disparities Coordinator for MCIC.

Green said that volunteers have been canvassing the area and making daily calls to push the importance of getting the shot.

The Erie County Health Department knows that it is a challenge.

“Vaccine hesitancy in particular related to trust of healthcare systems and also end up having access to healthcare,” said Melissa Lyon, Director of Erie County Department of Health.

Lyons said that it’s going to take time to turn 32.2% into at least 50% vaccinated in the 16503 area.

“This takes time. It doesn’t happen quickly, but I would like to say that we’re thrilled with our partners in the progress that we’ve been able to see,” said Lyon.

The Health Department is seeing a widespread of positive cases throughout Erie County, not only in the 16503 area.

