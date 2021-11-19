Erie County Health Department encourages booster shots

The Erie County Health Department recently reported sixteen COVID-19 related deaths. Eleven of the 16 people were unvaccinated.

Officials with the Erie County Health Department say county residents who recently died of COVID-19 ranged in age from 46 to 91.

16 people of the 11 were unvaccinated. The five people who were fully vaccinated were over age 75.

The Director of Community Health Services say vaccines are less effective the older someone gets. She says these recent Erie County COVID-19 deaths demonstrate the importance of getting vaccinated and receiving a booster.

“This data really does emphasize anyone who is fully vaccinated, especially in this higher group of 65. Plus, to get their boosters, we really do expect the CDC to approve sometime soon,” said Char Berringer, Director of Community Health Services at the Erie County Health Dept.

Berringer adding, pending approval from the CDC, boosters for the general public could be approved as soon as next week.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists