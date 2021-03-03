Erie County health officials weigh in on their vaccine supply and what the next few months look like

An effort is underway to vaccinate every single adult across the United States.

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the nation is on track to have enough supplies of the vaccines.

Closer to home, Erie County health officials are weighing in on their vaccine supply and what the next few months look like.

The plan is to try to have approximately 80% of residents in the county vaccinated once the pandemic ends.

By doing so, an effort has been made to have more vaccination clinics continuing in Erie County.

Erie county health officials said that you still can’t let your guard down as COVID-19 numbers decline.

Across the three hospitals, UPMC Hamot, AHN Saint Vincent, and LECOM’s Millcreek Community Hopsital, there are currently 27 hospitalizations and four people on ventilators.

Hospitals in the county are still focusing on those in phase 1A. People in phase 1A include those that are 65 years or older or those with underlying health conditions.

President Biden added that he is trying to accelerate his effort to vaccinate all adult Americans by the end of May.

In Erie County, health officials said they will be ready to vaccinate all residents as fast as possible once more vaccines become available.

“All the providers of that vaccine said that they need to step it up. They can have more clinics. We have clinics that are open for people. Once again we get to this phase. We are ready,” said Kathy Dahlkemper, Erie County Executive.

County health officials also added that they are understanding of Governor Wolf’s ease on restrictions, but say that could impact and increase case numbers.