Erie County hospital leaders say the county is ready for Phase 1B

Hospital leaders in Erie County say the time has come to advance past Phase 1A of the state’s covid-19 vaccination plan.

After giving out more than 75,000 doses of the vaccine, representatives from Hamot, Saint Vincent and LECOM say the move to Phase 1B to target frontline workers should be made.

The governor and the state Health Department have not decided if Pennsylvania will advance to Phase 1B or will open vaccinations to all adults.

Hospital officials say it makes sense to open more clinics broadly since the county may have trouble filling spots at local vaccination clinics.

“Right now, what we’re seeing is that people who are currently eligible are holding back, so our job as health care professionals is to send a strong and powerful message that it is a safe and effective vaccine,” said Christopher Clark, D.O., Saint Vincent Hospital President.

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be very limited.

Erie County hospital leaders say all three Erie hospitals can only offer the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been extremely limited not only in Erie, but for many hospitals across the nation.