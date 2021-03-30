Erie County hospital leaders want to move into Phase 1B of the COVID vaccination plan

Hospital leaders in Erie County said that the county is ready to advance past Phase 1A of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Today however, medical experts had some advice for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

The leaders of Erie’s three local hospitals said that right now, there’s more vaccine than there is demand in Phase 1A.

If you are in Phase 1A, now is the time to sign up as the demand for vaccines may go up soon.

Erie hospital leaders said so far they’ve given out more than 75,000 doses of the vaccine.

Representatives from Hamot, Saint Vincent, and LECOM said that the move to phase 1B would target front line workers.

Hospital representatives hope that many people will not be hesitant.

“Right now we’re seeing that people who are eligible are holding back. So our job as health care professionals is to send a strong powerful message that it’s safe and effective,” said Christopher Clark, D.O., Saint Vincent Hospital President.

The governor and the Pennsylvania Department of Health have not decided if Pennsylvania will advance to Phase 1B or will open vaccinations to all adults.

Hospital officials said that it makes sense to open more clinics broadly since the county may have trouble filling spots at local vaccination clinics.

Many of those who have been vaccinated at the Booker T. Washington Center said that others should not hesitate.

Ronald Higley, a frontline worker, received his second dose of the vaccine.

Higley said that at some point in time many would need to get vaccinated and he hopes many would follow his lead.

“At some point everyone would have to get vaccinated. I know that they’re are guys I work with that are against it, but it’s a personal choice,” said Ronald Higley, Frontline Worker.

Hospital officials said that there are plans to hold vaccination clinics in rural areas of the county.

“We’re looking at every opportunity that certainly that we can reach more people,” said David Gibbon, President of UPMC Hamot.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine such as where to find appointments, check out our web page Your Local Vaccine HQ.