Erie County hospitals begin vaccinating children against COVID-19

Efforts to vaccinate children are starting in Erie County, as local hospitals are permitting parents to schedule COVID-19 vaccines for kids, ages five to eleven.

UPMC Hamot recieved their first shipment of Pfizer vaccines for young children. It is a smaller dose size for younger children, but they will still need to receive two doses a few weeks apart to be protected against the coronavirus.

Representatives from UPMC Hamot say they received 200 doses on Wednesday and expect another shipment of vaccine next week.

Jason Chenault, senior director of Emergency at UPMC Hamot, said parents and children have expressed interest in scheduling these vaccinations.

“We encourage people to make an informed decision,” said Chenault. “We’ve had a lot of children reaching out that actually want to get the vaccine themselves and have told their parents so hopefully we’ll get people into the clinic very quickly and tomorrow we’ll start vaccinating.”

Click the links below to schedule your child for a COVID-19 vaccine:

