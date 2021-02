Erie County is partnering with Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority’s Lift Service to transport seniors to vaccine clinics.

Seniors can take the Lift to any medical appointment in Erie County for free.

They must be signed up with Lift before receiving a ride.

The CEO Jeremy Peterson said that it’s part of EMTA’s mission to help elderly members of the community receive the medical help they need to survive.

“Reliable, dependable, whether it be dialysis, COVID vaccines or doctor appointments.