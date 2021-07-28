Erie County releases map of COVID-19 vaccinations by zip code

You can now view a map of COVID-19 vaccination percentages by zip code in our area.
The Erie County Department of Health and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper have announced the release of a map of COVID-19 vaccinations by zip code.
The health department says the map will be updated monthly. A weekly report of vaccination data is also available online.
Find vaccines near you:
• text your ZIP code to 438829
• visit vaccines.gov
• call 1-800-232-0233
Upcoming mobile vaccination clinic:
• Saturday, July 31: 12 to 3 p.m. at the Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City
Free testing:
Thursday, July 29: 4 to 8 p.m. at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie
For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list