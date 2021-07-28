Erie County releases map of COVID-19 vaccinations by zip code

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine are pictured in a new coronavirus vaccination center at the ‘Velodrom’ (velodrome-stadium) in Berlin, Germany. The European Medicines Agency has recommended approving Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17, the first time the shot has been authorized for people under 18. In a decision on Friday, July 23, 2021 the EU drug regulator said research in more than 3,700 children aged 12 to 17 showed that the Moderna vaccine — already given the OK for adults across Europe — produced a comparable antibody response. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

You can now view a map of COVID-19 vaccination percentages by zip code in our area.

The Erie County Department of Health and County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper have announced the release of a map of COVID-19 vaccinations by zip code.

The health department says the map will be updated monthly. A weekly report of vaccination data is also available online.

Find vaccines near you:

• text your ZIP code to 438829

• visit vaccines.gov

• call 1-800-232-0233

Upcoming mobile vaccination clinic:

• Saturday, July 31: 12 to 3 p.m. at the Lake City Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City

Free testing:

Thursday, July 29: 4 to 8 p.m. at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie

