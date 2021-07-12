Erie County reports 1 new COVID-19 case; PA reports three-day total of 547 new cases — 61.2% of PA adults fully vaccinated

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting one new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total in the county to 21,249 with 475 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

The mobile vaccination clinic will be available to Erie County residents this week:

Thursday, July 15: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Edmund L. Thomas Adolescent Center, 4728 Lake Pleasant Rd., Erie

Saturday, July 17: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St., Erie

Free testing clinics this week:

Thursday, July 15: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Iroquois High School, 4302 Iroquois Ave., Erie

Saturday, July 17: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St., Erie

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a three-day total of 547 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,214,320.

The department is also reporting 13 new deaths, for a total of 27,750 deaths.

There are 267 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 58 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. More data is available here.

For the protection of themselves and others, people who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated, are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 2 – July 8 stood at 1.2%.

Vaccine highlights

Federal data representing all 67 counties:

According to the CDC, as of Sunday, July 11, Pennsylvania ranks 5 th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

among all 50 states for total doses administered. According to the CDC, as of Sunday, July 11, 61.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated and the state ranks 22nd among all 50 states for second doses administered by percentage of population.

Statewide data representing the 66 counties within the Department of Health’s vaccine jurisdiction:

Pennsylvania’s vaccine dashboard was updated on Friday, July 9 to more accurately reflect the number of people who are partially and fully vaccinated in each county outside of Philadelphia, along with demographics of those receiving vaccine. For state-to-state comparisons, refer to the CDC vaccine data tracker.

Vaccine providers have administered 11,332,589 total vaccine doses as of Monday, July 12.

5,560,626 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 11,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 163,805 people who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 638 people who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,102 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,571 cases among employees, for a total of 87,673.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 13,367 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 29,071 of PA’s total cases have been among health care workers.

To date, 4,818,287 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient to all Pennsylvanians: