Erie County reports 118 new cases of COVID-19 with 2 new deaths

On Wednesday, the Erie County Department of Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21 and two new deaths.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 24,618, with 507 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

  • text your ZIP Code to 438829
  • visit vaccines.gov
  • call 1-800-232-0233

For the schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

Get Tested

Get tested for COVID-19:

  • Wednesday, Sept. 22, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. at North Lot of LECOM Center for Health and Aging, 3910 Schaper Ave., Erie
  • Thursday, Sept. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie
  • Monday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion
  • Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

