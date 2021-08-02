Erie County reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 1st.

This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 21,430 with 477 deaths reported in NEDSS.

Find vaccines near you:

• text your ZIP Code to 438829

• visit vaccines.gov

• call 1-800-232-0233

Mobile Vaccination Clinics near you:

• Tuesday, Aug. 3: 5 to 8 p.m. at Corry National Night Out, City Park, Corry

• Friday, Aug. 6: 5 to 7 p.m. at Dan Rice Days Festival, Main St. West, Girard

Get tested for COVID-19:

• Thursday, Aug. 5: 4 to 7 p.m. at General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Rd., Edinboro

• Saturday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

