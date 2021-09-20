Erie County reports 326 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death over weekend

On Monday, the Erie County Department of Health reported 326 new cases of COVID-19 from 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 17 to 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 19 and one new death.

The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 now stands at 24,417, with 504 total deaths reported in NEDSS.

Masking Order

The CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in areas with substantial to high transmission rates. All counties in Pennsylvania are currently listed as having high transmission rates.

A mask mandate is currently in place for all K-12 schools in the state until further notice.

Get Vaccinated

Find vaccines near you:

text your ZIP Code to 438829

visit vaccines.gov

call 1-800-232-0233

For the schedule of upcoming mobile clinics and other free clinics, click HERE.

Get Tested

Get tested for COVID-19:

Thursday, Sept. 23, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie

at Walmart West Ridge Rd., 5350 W. Ridge Rd., Erie Monday, Sept. 27, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion

at Northwestern Food Pantry, 1 Robb and Powell Ave., Albion Thursday Sept. 30, 5 to 7 p.m. at Walmart Corry, 961 E. Columbus Ave., Corry

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists