Erie County reports 38 new cases of COVID-19; PA reports 3,004 new cases — more than 1.3 million fully vaccinated

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper and the Erie County Department of Health are reporting 38 new positive cases of COVID-19, one new death.

This brings the cumulative total in the county to 18,186 with 447 total deaths. There are 20 total hospitalizations in Erie County, with one person on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,004 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 973,721.

The department is also reporting 37 new deaths, for a statewide total of 24,689 deaths.

There are 1,489 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 280 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.



Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5 – March 11 stood at 5.7%.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

More than 3.8 million doses of vaccine have been administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.

More than 1.3 million people are fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of 80,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

This week, a total of 4,699,560 doses will have been allocated through March 20: 278,670 first/single doses will have been allocated this week. 242,270 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,699,560 doses allocated through March 20, the department has administered 3,840,896 doses total through March 16: First/single doses, 95 percent (2,559,813 administered of 2,705,155 allocated) Second doses, 64 percent (1,281,068 administered of 1,994,405 allocated)



To date, 4,018,759 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.