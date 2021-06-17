Erie County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting four new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 16.



The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is now 21,183 with 475 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.

Vaccines for COVID-19 are available for free for residents of Erie County ages 12 years and older.



Find vaccines near you:



 texting your ZIP Code to 438829

 visiting vaccines.gov

 calling 1-800-232-0233



The department of health reminds the public that unvaccinated community members risk contracting COVID-19 and, if positive for it and even without exhibiting symptoms, can infect their less healthy and under-immunized loved ones.

Being tested can help determine if someone is positive for COVID-19. Free testing clinics are available and

open to the public. No insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome.

The testing clinic scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at Albion Boro Park and Carousel, Albion is canceled.



Clinics for next week:

 Monday, June 21: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Edinboro Elementary School, 4301 Iroquois Ave.

 Thursday, June 24: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Road, Edinboro

 Saturday, June 26: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St.



All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.

