Erie County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting four new positive cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on June 16.
The cumulative total in the county since March 2020 is now 21,183 with 475 total deaths reported in the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System.
Vaccines for COVID-19 are available for free for residents of Erie County ages 12 years and older.
Find vaccines near you:
texting your ZIP Code to 438829
visiting vaccines.gov
calling 1-800-232-0233
The department of health reminds the public that unvaccinated community members risk contracting COVID-19 and, if positive for it and even without exhibiting symptoms, can infect their less healthy and under-immunized loved ones.
Being tested can help determine if someone is positive for COVID-19. Free testing clinics are available and
open to the public. No insurance is needed and walk-ups are welcome.
The testing clinic scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at Albion Boro Park and Carousel, Albion is canceled.
Clinics for next week:
Monday, June 21: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Edinboro Elementary School, 4301 Iroquois Ave.
Thursday, June 24: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at General McLane High School, 11761 Edinboro Road, Edinboro
Saturday, June 26: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Blasco Memorial Library, 160 E. Front St.
All unvaccinated residents are reminded to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth when near anyone who does not live inside their home, keep a 6-foot distance from others, stay home when feeling ill, wash hands frequently, and limit activities outside of their homes.
